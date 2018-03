Axelsen Konfirmasi Absen di All England 2018

Hi everyone. I want to give you a quick update on yesterday’s ankle surgery. It was a success! The surgeon removed the debris that was getting caught in the ankle joint and no cartilage damage was present which is great! According to the surgeon I’m looking at a recovery of at least 3-5 weeks. Resting this long will try my patience as I’m a guy who likes to stay active!!! However, it’s important that I don’t try to rush things, injure something and return to the surgeon’s table again ????! This also means that I probably won’t get to play All England this year which I’m highly disappointed about as this tournament has such a phenomenal history and atmosphere about it. Yet, I fully realize that it’s of the utmost importance that I allow my foot to fully heal 100% so that it does not become a reoccurring issue in the future. I’ll keep you updated on the recovery. Thanks again for all the support; you guys are the best! Looking forward to get back to work as soon as my foot allows it ???? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

